Overnight, Epson introduced a new line of SureColor P-Series wide-format printers. Aimed at photographers and businesses with high-volume photo fulfillment, retail photo labs and graphic art production, the new 24 and 44-inch models are slated to launch later this year, with the initial SureColor P8570D 44-inch dual roll printer available first.

Leveraging Epson’s largest 2.64-inch PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead and six-color UltraChrome PRO6 pigment inks, the new line of printers enable high-speed performance with outstanding image quality.

The innovative, space-saving design provides a small footprint for space-constrained production environments. In addition, the latest models include several new features that improve workflow and media handling, including dual roll, built-in take-up reel for roll-to-roll printing, complete front operation, easy automatic roll loading and optional, adjustable production stackers.

“With print service providers producing more personalized photo products, decor and graphic art, there is a rising need for higher quality and higher productivity at lower costs,” said Marc Aguilera, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. “The new production-class printers are engineered for the performance, quality and reliability print service providers demand. As our first available model in the new line, the SureColor P8570D wide-format production photo printer is engineered to achieve high-quality and speed with innovative media handling – built to enhance the way print service providers work.”

Top features

Advanced performance and compact design

The new SureColor P-series line is up to 2.3 times faster than the previous generation SureColor P8000. Its small footprint with compact design fits into small spaces and can be pushed against a wall, or used in an island configuration.

The configurable 4.3-inch touch screen control panel makes for easy operation, automated routing maintenance and convenient self-service for long-term operation.

Wide range of media formats

The printers are capable of printing on a wide range of media, including roll, photo, fine art, canvas and rigid pasteboard up to 1.5mm thick. They offer seamless, dual roll productivity with automatic roll loading, letting you instantly switch between two media types or sizes. The second roll can also be used as a take-up reel for roll-to-roll production.

High speed, high quality printing

Powered by a powerful Adobe Embedded Print Engine with four on-board Intel Atom CPUs, the printers are up to three times faster for processing of complicated data and accurate printing of transparent layers. This engine ensures live transparency blending and smoother shades with graphics containing levels of gradients, as well as integrated ICC-based color management.

Who are the printers for?

The new printers are aimed at photographers who utilizing high-volume printing, or retail photo labs. With great image quality and fast printing speeds, the P8570D is a great option for that need larger prints compared to the consumer-friendly SureColor P900. If you need to print large, this new line of printers is a great option. And with a depth of only 19.6 inches, the P8570D can easily fit into a home office or small studio.