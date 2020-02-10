From February 11-12, 2020, B&H Photo will host its third annual Depth of Field conference. Geared toward portrait, wedding and event photographers, Depth of Field will let photographers experience the hottest gear, learn from other professionals and get hands-on, real studio experience.

Keynote speakers Greg Gorman and Mick Rock will kick off each day, with other speakers including Ike and Ash, Alexis Buryk, Lori Patrick, Jerry Ghionis, Joe Edelman, Chris Orwig, Rob Sylvan, Peter Hurley and many more.

Additionally, in-person attendees will get to partake in portfolio critiques and the Depth of Field Challenge. This year’s winner will take home a $2500 B&H gift card and green vest, a Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen Tablet and the option to display their winning photo in the B&H SuperStore.

The event is free, and will be held at The New Yorker Hotel in New York City. You can also watch a free live stream online. Click here to reserve your spot!

Lead photo by Ike and Ash