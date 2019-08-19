Share this post with your friends:
Drobo and Photofocus announce Impact Photo Contest winners

As a part of the 9th annual World Photography Day, Drobo and Photofocus have announced the winners of the annual Impact Photo Contest.

The winners were chosen from over 1300 photos submitted. Each of the photos were judged by Photofocus Publisher Richard Harrington, Director of Content Kevin Ames and authors Chamira Young and Michéle Grenier. Photos were evaluated on the impact each judge saw in the entries. Impact is a personal interpretation by each judge based on their experience and aesthetics, and how each of the entries resonated with them individually.

“Photography is a universal language,” said Ames. “Impact is a universal theme. Photos impact photographers in many ways — during the creation, post-production and through the emotions and memories each one hold for its creator. Photos also impact the viewer. The statements each picture makes will vary with each person who sees it — artistically and emotionally and by what memories it stirs as well.”

Grand prize winner Cesar Santana will receive a Drobo 8D, a Drobo 5N2, a Retrospect Backup Windows or Mac License, two Seagate HDDs and a Sigma Lens (value up to $1,000).

Grand Prize winner: “The Awaken of Calbuco Volcano” by Cesar Santana

Second prize winner Samraj Sahu will receive a Drobo 5D3 and a Retrospect License.

Second place winner: “Moichara” by Somraj Sahu

“The photos submitted were truly impressive, each one powerful in its own right,” said Mihir Shah, CEO or StorCentric. “I do not envy this year’s judges, as I know choosing just two winners was not an easy task.”

To see all of the entries in the contest, visit drobo.com/impactphotocontest.

