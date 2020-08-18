Boost your creativity and save over 45% to celebrate the end of summer with Skylum! For five days only, you can save $89 on a Luminar 4 and Aurora HDR special bundle.

In addition to making manual adjustments to your photographs, you can take advantage of Luminar’s AI tools, including AI Sky Replacement, AI Portrait Enhancer, AI Accent and more, to give your images that punch! Plus, with Aurora HDR, you can expand your dynamic range whether you’re using a bracketed series of images or a single image!

Plus, as a valued Photofocus reader, you get access to the Editing Portraits with Luminar bundle. This gives you three training videos and 19 Luminar Looks, all developed by our authors at Photofocus!

Hurry, this offer ends August 22, 2020, so get started today! Once you’ve purchased, be sure to check out the Editing Portraits with Luminar bundle.