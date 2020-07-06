With summer officially in full swing, a lot of us are going outdoors to take more photographs. And that means you need a reliable photo editor, and one that lets you pinpoint the fine details to make an image you can be proud of.

If you’ve been wanting to try out Capture One, now’s the perfect time to do it. For a limited time, you can get Capture One for 25% off!

Click here to get your copy of Capture One; be sure to use the coupon code TAKE25OFF during checkout.

Once you install Capture One, check out some of our content below to get you started:

Switching to Capture One: Choosing an organization strategy - When I first switched to Capture One as my primary photo management and editing tool, I knew I wanted to come up with a workflow
Resetting the import counter in Capture One - When I first moved over to Capture One, I setup my import settings to rename my files as Job Name – 3 Digit Counter. But
Should I use the Contrast slider or Curves tool in Capture One Pro? - Recently in a number of my one-on-one training with clients, they asked me about adding contrast to a photograph and the differences between adding it
Arranging tools your way in Capture One - As you work with Capture One Pro 20 (CO20), you’ll find that certain tools become your favorites and you may want to create one or more
Exporting photos in Capture One Pro 20 - In this article, we’ll take a quick look at how to export photos in Capture One Pro 20 (CO20). Exporting photographs in different formats like

Lead photo by Sean O. on Unsplash