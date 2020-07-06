With summer officially in full swing, a lot of us are going outdoors to take more photographs. And that means you need a reliable photo editor, and one that lets you pinpoint the fine details to make an image you can be proud of.

If you’ve been wanting to try out Capture One, now’s the perfect time to do it. For a limited time, you can get Capture One for 25% off!

Click here to get your copy of Capture One; be sure to use the coupon code TAKE25OFF during checkout.

Once you install Capture One, check out some of our content below to get you started:

Lead photo by Sean O. on Unsplash