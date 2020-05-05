Whether you’re doing some last-minute Mother’s Day shopping or preparing to capture the beautiful spring and summer landscapes, you can find some great deals on cameras, lenses and several accessories to enhance your photography.

Olympus

Olympus has announced a new campaign, “Get Ready to Get Out,” which offers some big savings on some of Olympus’ flagship products:

Additionally, Olympus has savings on several other lenses and camera bodies. The company is also starting a new podcast, featuring tips, techniques and connection through photography.

X-Rite

Perfect your color with the X-Rite ColorChecker, just $99 until June 30, 2020.

Sigma

You can save $249 plus an extra $50 on the Sigma fp camera and 45mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens. Perfect whether you’re capturing video or stills, you can get this combo for just $2149.

The company has also extended several lens rebates for both DSLR and mirrorless systems until June 30, 2020.

Spider Holster

Get 15% off and free shipping with the promo code MOMS15 on the Spider Holster website. You can save on the new SpiderPro Hand Strap v2, the SpiderMonkey Ultimate Kit, Lens Collar Plate v2 and SpiderLight Z Plate, to just name a few. Visit spiderholster.com for more.

More camera deals

B&H has several other camera and lens rebates from manufacturers, including Panasonic Lumix and Sony. Be sure to check the B&H DealZone for deals you can’t miss!

Lead photo by sippakorn yamkasikorn on Unsplash