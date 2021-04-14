Canon has announced the first professional super-telephoto lenses with the RF 400mm f/2.8 L IS USM and RF 600mm f/4 L IS USM. They are designed to be optically identical to their EF mount counterparts.

The RF 400mm and RF 600mm weigh in at 6.37 and 6.81 pounds with a minimum focusing distance of 8.2 and 13.8 feet, respectively. Both lenses share many of the same critical features that help professional high-end super-telephoto lenses stand out from the crowd. Those features include:

Ideal for a wide variety of shooting situations, including sports, aviation, trains, automotive, and wildlife, such as birding.

Optical Image Stabilization with up to 5.5 stops of shake correction. Including three IS Operation Modes — still subjects, panning, and irregular movement.

Proprietary Canon lens coatings, Super Spectra Coating (SSC), and Air Sphere Coating (ASC) help minimize ghosting and flaring. Lens placement and coatings are optimized to provide users with clear, high-contrast images even when there is a bright light source.

Lenses include fluorite and super UD lens elements arranged in such a way to help correct chromatic aberration and make the models more compact. Like the latest Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM and EF 600mm f/4L IS III USM lenses, released in the fall of 2018, weight on these RF-series super-telephotos has been significantly reduced vs. previous-generation Canon super tele designs.

Compatible with Canon RF 1.4x and 2x extenders, and feature a customizable electronic focus ring, with manual focus capability during SERVO AF.

A nine-blade circular aperture provides users beautiful bokeh and ideally blurred backgrounds when the aperture is stopped down.

For added convenience when on a shoot, two focus presets are available. Users can instantly return to one of two memorized focus distances.

Rugged Canon L-series dust and water-resistant design with vibration and shock resistance. The front element has been dressed with a fluorine coating for easy cleaning.

Infrared reflective pigments with high reflectance and titanium oxide lens barrel coating with silica provide excellent UV weather resistance and heat reduction.

Both lenses are expected to be available in July 2021, with the 400mm coming in at $11,999. The 600mm is slated to retail for $12,999. Preorders are available through B&H Photo.