This morning, Canon officially announced details about its upcoming EOS R5 and R6 mirrorless cameras, as well as four new lenses, two lens extenders and a PRO printer.

EOS R5 and R6

After several teases by the company over the past several months, Canon offered details and specs of its EOS R5 and R6 cameras, slated to be released in August 2020. Both cameras offer up to 12 fps using the mechanical shutter and up to 20 fps using the silent shutter.

Autofocus and stabilization

They feature Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, which utilizes nearly 100 percent coverage of the autofocus area. EOS iTR AF X incorporates autofocus tracking algorithms using deep learning technology and enhanced readout speed of the CMOS sensor and processing speed thanks to the DIGIC X image processor.

The cameras’ 1,053 automatically selected autofocus zones can detect the human eye, face or head — as well as the eye, face or body of animals such as dogs, cats and birds.

Both cameras feature 5-axis in-body image stabilization, which offers coordinated control with the optical image stabilizer in IS equipped RF lenses. This provides up to eight stops of shake correction.

R5 specs

The R5 is Canon’s top-end mirrorless offering, offering a 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor that is driven by the DIGIC X image processor. It allows for an ISO range of 100-51,200 — which is expandable up to 102,400.

On the video end, the R5 offers the ability to record uncropped 8K RAW internal video up to 29.97 fps, and 4K internal recording up to 119.88 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265) / 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). External recording in 4K is also available up to 59.94 fps. When in DCI modes, the 8K and 4K video recording is uncropped, and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II is available in both 8K and 4K recording modes.

Other specs include:

Dual card slots: 1x CFexpress and 1x SD UHS-I

Built-in 0.5″ OLED EVF with approximately 5.76 million dots and a 119.88 fps refresh rate

3.2-inch 2.1 million dots vari-angle LCD touch screen

5GHz / 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology. Ethernet support available with the optional WFT-R10A wireless file transmitter.

Enhanced operating controls such as rear-dial, multi-controller

The ability to voice tag photos and videos

Weather, drip and dust sealing on par with the EOS 5D series

The EOS R5 will be available in late July 2020 for a suggested retail price of $3899.

R6 specs

The R6 is geared toward imaging enthusiasts, offering a 20.1-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and DIGIC X image processor. It allows for an ISO range of 100-102,400 — which expandable up to 204,800.

Internal video recording at 4K is capable up to 5.94 fps or 1080p up to 119.88 in 10-bit 4:2:2 Canon Log (H.265) or HDR PQ (H.265).

Other specs include:

Dual UHS-II SD card slots

Built-in 0.5″ OLED EVF with approximately 3.69 million dots and a 119.88 fps refresh rate

3-inch 1.62 million dots vari-angle LCD touch screen

2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology

Enhanced operating controls such as rear-dial, multi-controller

Weather, drip and dust sealing on par with the EOS 6D series

The EOS R6 will be available in late August 2020 for a suggested retail price of $2499.

New RF lenses

In addition to the EOS R5 and R6 cameras, Canon announced four new RF lenses.

RF100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM

The Canon RF100-500mm is a high-performance and versatile super-telephoto zoom lens that will find its way into the bags of many photographers. The compact and lightweight lens features optical image stabilization of up to five stops of shake correction with three different IS modes, including standard, panning and during exposure only.

Two Nano USM motors are at the heart of this lens and provide users with high-speed, smooth and quiet auto focus with a minimum focusing distance of three feet. Other specs include:

Rotation-type zoom ring and torque adjustment allows for precision control and feel

Customizable control ring to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture or ISO

12-pin communication system

Canon L-series grade dust and weather-resistant construction with a fluorine coating

Lens hood with side window allows specialty filters to be adjusted even while lens hood is attached

Compatible with the new 1.4x and 2x RF lens extenders (from 300 to 500mm focal length)

The RF100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM will be available in September 2020 for a suggested retail price of $2699.

RF600mm and 800mm f/11 IS STM

The Canon RF600mm and RF800mm lenses are the first fixed focal length super-telephoto RF lenses and are incredibly compact and lightweight. The portability of the new lenses is made even greater due to the ability for the lens barrel to retract and lock in place when the lenses are stowed away and not in use.

Diffractive Optics technology helps to reduce the necessary number of lenses and greatly diminish the cost of the lenses, making them affordable for a broader group of photographers. Other specs include:

A weight of 2.05 pounds for the RF600mm and 2.78 pounds for the RF800mm

Compact size — RF600mm measures approximately 7.85 inches and RF800mm measures approximately 11.09 inches when retracted

Fixed f/11 aperture

Optical image stabilization of five stops for the RF600mm and four stops for the RF800mm of shake correction

Lead screw-type STM enables smooth auto focusing for still-image and video shooting

Customizable control ring that allows photographers to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture or ISO

12-pin communication system

Compatible with the new 1.4x and 2x RF lens extenders

The RF600mm f/11 IS STM and RF800mm f/11 IS STM will be available by the end of July 2020 for a suggested retail price of $699 and $899, respectively.

RF85mm f/2 MACRO IS STM

The third RF85mm lens in the RF lineup, the Canon RF85mm f/2 MACRO IS STM is compact and lightweight, featuring a bright f/2 aperture helping to capture images that have exceptional bokeh. The lens features a maximum magnification of 0.5x and a minimum focusing distance of 1.15 feet, providing users with macro-photography capability. Other specs include:

Optical Image Stabilization with up to five stops of shake correction

Hybrid IS compensates for angular and shift camera shake during macro photography

Control Ring for direct setting changes

12-pin communication system

Nine blade circular aperture

The RF85mm f/2 MACRO IS STM will be available in October 2020 for a suggested retail price of $599.

RF lens extenders

In addition to the new lenses, Canon also announced the Extender RF 1.4x and Extender RF 2x. The new lens extenders inherit the same high image quality, precision AF and reliability, such as being drip and dustproof, of EF lens extenders. When used in combination with the newly-released compatible lenses, the capturing range can be dramatically increased, providing consumers with additional use cases for their existing RF lenses.

The Extender RF 1.4x will retail for $499.99, with the RF 2x retailing for $599.99.

Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 printer

Completing the lineup of professional printer options from 13-60 inches, Canon also unveiled the new 13-inch Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 Inkjet Printer along with a new Premium Fine Art Rough paper.

Providing an improved workflow and high-quality output within a smaller footprint compared to previous models, this new printer excels at professional printing performance. Combined with the new Premium Fine Art Rough paper that features a textured surface to express the depth of an image, the printer along with the paper and new EOS R5 or EOS R6 camera introduces a new powerhouse professional imaging trio that meets creators’ demands.

The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 printer will be available later in July for a suggested retail price of $899.