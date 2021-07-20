Canon has announced that the company will establish a photo service center for professional photographers during the Olympus and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. Located in the Main Press Center, the service center will ensure that photographers are equipped with gear to capture exciting and definitive moments of top-class athletes.

Thus far, Canon has provided on-site support for press photographers, including camera and lens maintenance and technological support, behind the scenes at major sporting events around the world. The Tokyo 2020 Games are no exception — there too, Canon will apply its professional support know-how acquired over its long history in order to provide flexible and appropriate support for photographers and the various requests and equipment troubles they may have.

Courtesy Canon

The Tokyo 2020 Games Main Press Center, located in the West Hall of the Tokyo Big Sight convention center, is expected to receive many members of the international press. As a Gold Partner of the Tokyo 2020 Games (still cameras and desktop printers), Canon aims to contribute to the successful operation of the event. With this goal in mind, the company will establish the largest camera photo service center of this event within the MPC.

At the photo service center, which will operate under the motto of “Zero Downtime” to ensure that photographers don’t miss their chance at capturing decisive moments of this intense competition due to equipment trouble or other such problems, Canon will provide speedy maintenance service, equipment repairs and loaning of replacement equipment so that photographers can always be ready and in the best possible condition.

The Canon photo service center will provide such equipment as the company’s professional flagship camera, the EOS-1D X Mark III, as well as the EOS R5 and EOS R6 mirrorless cameras and super-telephoto lenses. In addition, elite and highly trained staff will be working on-site to support photographers until the end of the closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

In addition, Canon’s remote camera system will be used at the event venues. The Robotic Camera System CR-S700R enables digital interchangeable-lens cameras (DILC) to be operated remotely, including the ability to adjust shooting angles, and can be installed and used in locations at the event areas where human photographers cannot access, such as from ceilings.