Today, Canon announced two new PIXMA printers: The Canon PIXMA TS3520 Wireless All-in-One Printer and Canon PIXMA G620 Wireless MegaTank Photo Printer. Designed with specific uses in mind. Each printer is equipped with features that help create the high-quality prints consumers have grown accustomed to with the PIXMA printer line.

The Canon PIXMA TS3520 is a great all-in-one printer for anyone looking to find an easy-to-use printer. This printer allows consumers to engage with a web-based, user-paced navigation manual during setup. This way consumers can have their new printer up and running more easily and more quickly as compared to its predecessor, the PIXMA TS3320 printer.

The Canon PIXMA TS3520 also includes:

A four-color ink system

Rear Tray paper feedings

Wireless Connectivity enabled via consumer’s compatible smart device1

A 1.5 inch LCD screen to easily view and monitor the status of the printer

Mobile capabilities include AirPrint® and Mopria® Print Service

The Canon MegaTank series is ideal for those consumers who print high-quality photos at home and who appreciate the convenience provided by these printers’ continuous ink supply system. The Canon PIXMA G620 Wireless MegaTank Photo Printer leverages this technology specifically for photo printing. With a page yield of approximately 3,800 for 4-by-6 color photo paper prints, this printer can significantly reduce the users’ need to refill ink tanks frequently.

The Canon PIXMA G620 printer features an expanded color gamut, as compared to four-color inkjet printers. It has six-color dye-based ChromaLife 100 inks helping to promote archival photo quality. It has the ability to print on a variety of paper types, including semi-gloss, gloss, and matte paper. The approximate cost per 4-by-6 inch color photo paper print is $0.25.

Pricing and availability

The Canon PIXMA G620 Wireless MegaTank Photo Printer is anticipated to be available in April for an estimated retail price of $299, and the Canon PIXMA TS3520 Wireless All-in-One Printer is anticipated to be available in May for an estimated retail price of $79. Preorders are now available from B&H.