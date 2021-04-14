Canon has officially announced the RF 100mm f/2.8L IS USM Macro lens, the first dedicated macro lens for the company’s RF mirrorless camera mount. It is also the world’s first medium telephoto macro lens with a maximum magnification of 1.4x.

The new lens, designed for both advanced photo enthusiasts and professionals, takes macro photography expression to the next level with the introduction of a spherical aberration (SA) control ring. The SA control ring allows users to change the character and appearance of the bokeh and obtain a softer focus effect with a simple turning of the ring to the desired result.

Additional features of the Canon RF100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM include:

Optical Image Stabilizer with up to five stops of Shake Correction[2].

When combined with a camera featuring In-Body Image Stabilizer, up to eight stops of shake correction[3] is possible with the coordinated operation of Optical and In-Body Image Stabilizer.

Hybrid IS helps to compensate for angular and shift camera shake during macro shooting.

High-speed, smooth and quiet autofocus with dual nano USM.

Customizable control ring that allows photographers to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture or ISO.

Rugged Canon L-series dust and water-resistant design.

The Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM is scheduled to be available in July 2021 for an estimated retail price of $1,399. Preorders are available via B&H Photo.