Canon has announced the development of the highly-anticipated Canon EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera. Featuring a newly designed CMOS sensor and new image processor, the R5 will offer features like high speed shooting, 8K video and more.

The R5 will also be the first Canon camera equipped with in-body image stabilization.

The new sensor will enable enhanced features such as high-speed continuous shooting up to 20fps when using the silent shutter, and 12fps when using the mechanical shutter. The 8K video capture allows videographers to prepare for the future of movie-making, while also producing even higher-quality 4K video.

“In developing the new camera, Canon listened to extensive user-feedback from a variety of photographers,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The outcome is a camera and lenses that will delight a variety of shooters and further helps to demonstrate Canon’s commitment to full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses.”

The camera will also feature dual card slots and support automatic transfer of image files from the camera to the new image.canon cloud platform.

Pricing and availability has not been announced, but the company did say it will be on display at WPPI later this month.

Alongside the R5, Canon announced the development of seven RF lenses and two RF lens extenders scheduled for release in 2020. This includes the RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM, Extender RF 1.4x and Extender RF 2x.

Lead photo background by Marvin Ronsdorf on Unsplash