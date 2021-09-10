Three days ago Sony announced that it was pulling out of the NAB Show in Las Vegas over concerns of the ongoing spread of Covid-19 cases.

Today, both Canon and Panasonic announced that they also will not be attending NAB.

Canon issued a statement to PetaPixel stating:

Due to the ongoing health and safety concerns presented by the COVID-19 Delta variant, Canon has made a carefully considered decision to withdraw from this year’s NAB and InfoComm Shows. The communities that NAB and InfoComm represent are something that we will greatly miss this year, but the health and safety of our team members, customers, and potential show guests is our number one priority. Canon will continue our plans to communicate exciting new products and innovations in virtual and remote settings, and our teams all over the world will share our news and updates in the coming weeks. We are continuously monitoring the situation and we look forward to attending events in the future.

Panasonic’s Director of Professional Imaging, Carter Hoskins also released a statement announcing the pullout:

It’s hard to believe that it’s already September, which means NAB 2021 is right around the corner. As you prepare for the event, I want to provide an update on Panasonic’s plans for the show. After careful consideration of several key factors impacting the show, including the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the decision not to attend the event in Las Vegas. In place of participating in-person, we’re planning to meet and connect with our valued customers via our digital platforms where we look forward to sharing our exciting announcements. We are confident a digital experience will be effective, similar to events we’ve hosted over the last 18 months. We will be in touch with updates on event specifics over the next few weeks, but please reach out directly with any immediate questions. We continue to appreciate your business and look forward to connecting outside of the show!

The show is scheduled for Saturday, October 9 through Wednesday, October 13. Proof of vaccination will be required for all participants attending the NAB Show and co-located events.