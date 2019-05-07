B&H introduces Payboo card to cover your sales tax

Overnight, B&H introduced the Payboo card. This new payment option from B&H will allow shoppers to save the equivalent to the sales tax paid on each purchase shipped to eligible states, crediting them the percentage in return.

This offer is available for shoppers who pay for an entire B&H purchase with the Payboo card. B&H will issue a loyalty return in the form of a credit directly on your purchase order, invoice and/or receipt before you pay.

To get started and sign up for your Payboo card, visit bhphotovideo.com today.

Tax-equivalent loyalty rewards are valid in most states, excluding Alabama, the District of Columbia, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming. For those states, visit bhphotovideo.com and enter in your zip code to see your savings. Jurisdictions that do not require B&H to collect and remit state and/or local sales or use tax are also not eligible.

Lead photo by Federico Bottos on Unsplash