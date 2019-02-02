B&H and Sony present #BeAlpha

Join B&H and Sony on Wednesday, Feb. 13 as they celebrate the Sony Alpha community! Try out the latest gear from Sony on-site to capture themed photo and video vignettes, as well as dance performances. Get inspired by talks and panel discussions with Sony Artisan and Collective members, and mingle and create new connections with the B&H, Sony and New York photo communities. And of course, enjoy complimentary food, beer, wine and soft drinks.

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. at Hudson Mercantile, 500 W. 36th Street, New York, NY 10018. A panel with three Collective members will run from 6:30-7 p.m., discussing “How to step up as a creator today.” At 7:15 p.m., an Artisan Katrin Eisman will talk about a “Shoot and Share” camera to social media workflow, where guests can learn how to quickly download, process and share their best shots on social media. The night will wrap up with Artisan Ben Lowy discussing the process of going from photo to video.

For more information and to register, visit the event page on eventbrite.com.