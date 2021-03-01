This morning, BenQ announced the SW271C to its family of color accurate professional monitors. This 27-inch 4K monitor features USB-C connectivity, as well as HDR10 and HLG video support.

Featuring AQCOLOR color accuracy technology, the SW271C covers 99% of the Adobe RGB color space, and 100% of the sRGB color space. It also support video calibration with Light Illusion by LightSpace, and is Pantone Validated, Calman Ready and Calman Verified.

The SW271C features a 16-bit 3D LUT with Delta E ≤ 2. It comes with specialized viewing modes, including Gamut Duo, which allows for comparative views in different color spaces. Shortcuts are easily programmed and accessible with the upgraded Hotkey Puck G2.

Still photographers will benefit from BenQ’s Paper Color Sync software, which lets you preview prints on the screen with nearly identical properties to hard copy prints. This software gives options like color space, printer type and paper, making it easy to see how the final product will look before printing.

The SW271C also features Uniformity Compensation Technology to provide an even brightness across the screen. This works with dual monitors, too.

On the video front, the SW271C includes support for film content at 24p, 25p and 30p at native cadence for seamless display. This lets videographers view the real frame rate, which helps to avoid jitter caused by 3:2 tear down. Select SDI to HDMI devices are also compatible, allowing videographers to transfer non-compressed content for improved image quality.

The SW271C will retail for $1599, and will be available in mid-March 2021. Preorders are now available at B&H.