BenQ has announced a new 34-inch ultrawide monitor, perfect for creative professionals. The PD3420Q 21:9 Professional Display delivers BenQ’s AQCOLOR technology in a display that offers 33% extra horizontal surface with a higher PPI density.

“PD3420Q is the most comprehensive display for graphic designers, web designers, artists, and creatives,” said Houston Wei, director of BenQ America. “USB-C single cable connectivity, M-Book mode for Mac users, certified color accuracy, innovative professional tools, and BenQ’s signature eye care make this monitor a dream machine.”

The PD3420Q offers a 3440×1440 WQHD resolution with VESA DisplayHDR 400 support on a frameless 34-inch panel. It offers 99% sRGB coverage and 98% DCI-P3 coverage. Each monitor is factory-calibrated, Pantone validated and Calman validated.

The monitor offers connectivity through DisplayPort, HDMI and USB-C. It also comes with BenQ’s Hotkey Puck Get 2, and has several different workflow views. It also features BenQ’s industry-leading low blue light, Flicker-free and anti-glare technologies.

The BenQ PD3420Q is now available for preorder for $899.99.