Are you thinking of going to Photo Plus Expo 2019?

It’s one of the biggest photo trade shows and a great chance to learn about gear, network with others, and go on the Photofocus photowalk.

Javits Convention Center, New York City

You can register for a free show pass here. Use the code – EM4R

Why PhotoPlus?

It’s not easy standing out in the vast world of photography and imaging. Whether you’re a seasoned professional, a novice trying to break into the business or simply have a passion for visual arts, PhotoPlus is where your creative vision comes into focus. And once you’re there — you’re in the center of it all. Immerse yourself in the most dynamic, interactive experiences for photographers and videographers seeking the newest technologies and techniques that will take their art to the next level.

Drop into specialized sessions and live photoshoots right on the show floor.

Talk with experts and the manufacturers themselves about how to bring your ideas to life.

Access everything you need to confidently select equipment and software to achieve your goals.

Join the entire photography and videography community at PhotoPlus 2019, October 24-26 at the Javits Convention Center, New York, NY.