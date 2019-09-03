Alien Skin rebrands as Exposure Software

Late last week, Alien Skin Software — makers of tools for photographers, designers and other creative professionals — announced a major rebranding to Exposure Software. The name change reflects the company’s focus on Exposure, its creative photo editing product.

The new name change will be transitioned in gradually, capping with the fall release of Exposure X5.

“The new branding initiative reflects the importance of, and commitment to, making Exposure the best photo editor for creative photographers,” said Finley Lee, CEO of Exposure Software.

Exposure Software is also makers of Eye Candy, Snap Art and Blow Up software.

Exposure is an award-winning photo editor, specializing in film simulation, creative looks and numerous special effects. Exposure is available as a standalone application, but also as a plugin for Photoshop or Lightroom Classic.

To learn more about Exposure, visit exposure.software.

Lead photo by Edie Layland