KelbyOne has announced the first-ever Lightroom Conference, a live, online training event to help you advance your Lightroom skills. The two-day interactive digital conference, held May 5-6, 2020, will feature six instructors and offer tips, tricks and tutorials to get you going on your Lightroom journey.

Instructors include Scott Kelby, Terry White, Matt Kloskowski, Serge Ramelli, Kristina Sherk and Rob Sylvan. You’ll be able to ask all of them questions via a live chat during the breaks.

Each day will feature 10 full sessions over multiple tracks, and discuss how to edit, organize your photos, print high-quality images, optimize your workflow, using presets and more. The conference costs $149, and will also give access 30 days after the conference to view all the videos.

To get started and register, visit kelbyonelive.com.