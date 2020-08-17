This morning, Adobe opened registration for its annual Adobe MAX conference, slated to take place virtually from October 20-22, 2020.

This year’s event will be completely free, and will feature 56 hours of non-stop inspiration and learning. Presenters include notable creators and celebrity speakers like Ava DuVernay, Keanu Reeves, Tyler the Creator and Annie Leibovitz.

Guests will be able to partake in keynotes, technology Sneaks and presentations on the latest innovations across Adobe Creative Cloud, in addition to tuning in to hundreds of live and on-demand learning sessions. Collaborative art projects and challenges, as well as virtual networking, will also be available.

By registering now you’ll be able to enter into a sweepstakes to win a free MAX t-shirt, and be able to build your schedule early. Additionally, you’ll be able to join a live chat during session premieres, gain access to instructor files and presentation downloads, engage with product experts and win amazing prizes.

Sign up today at max.adobe.com.