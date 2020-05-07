Adobe has announced its annual 99U Conference will be moved online this year — for free. The conference, which usually takes place in New York City, will explore what it means to be a creative, offering several inspirational speakers and classes.

Keynotes, creative workshops and master classes will be completely free at the conference, held June 17, 2020 on the Adobe Live platform.

Speakers will offer up real-world insights that will help all types of creatives. This year’s lineup includes Hulu VP of Product Design John S. Couch, author Michelle Rial, designer and paper engineer Kelli Andersen, WNYC’s Anna Sale and Instrument’s Creative Director Nishat Akhtar. The event will be emceed by Adobe’s Will Allen, VP of Community Products.

To learn more, visit the Adobe 99U Conference website. Registration is now open.