Adobe has announced that the Adobe MAX 2021 conference will be held October 26-28, 2021. It will also be held virtually again this year.

Join them for three full days of speakers, ideas and all of the latest tools and updates. There will also be plenty of tips and tricks to get you and your work to the next level. Prepare to be inspired and get your creativity moving again.

You can join the Adobe MAX mailing list here to get all of the conference news and information. You’ll also be informed the moment registration opens.

In the meantime, check out 2020’s sessions that you may have missed.