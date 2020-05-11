Today, Adobe announced that its annual MAX conference — originally scheduled for late October in Los Angeles — will be moved online. This follows the company’s previous announcement that its 99U Conference will also take place virtually.

In a statement posted on their website, Adobe shared the following:

“The health and safety of Adobe customers, partners, and employees is and always has been our top priority. To that end, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person MAX event and make MAX 2020 a digital experience. And while we won’t be seeing you in person, we’re planning an immersive event that stays true to the MAX spirit of mind-blowing creativity and inspiration. “So you can still learn from your design heroes, see the latest in Adobe Creative Cloud, and ignite your passion for all forms of creativity. And the magic of MAX will be open to everyone at no cost.”

The virtual MAX conference will take place October 19-21, 2020. Agenda, registration information and more details will be announced soon. All of the MAX keynote and breakout sessions will be offered free of charge.

To learn more and sign up for updates, visit max.adobe.com.