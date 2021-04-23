Today, Adobe announced that they have created the most powerful connection yet between Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud. They have integrated Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom’s world-class imaging technology natively into Adobe Experience Manager Assets. This is a platform used by the world’s top brands to manage and store hundreds of millions of assets.

By bringing the power of Photoshop directly to where the assets live, creative and marketing teams can now automate image editing on a massive scale. They can apply complex operations such as background removal, smart object replacement and even scripting through Photoshop Actions to thousands of files with a single click. This lets you easily create a myriad of images for different use cases.

This new capability will be available for general release through Adobe Experience Manager Assets in May 2021. For more info, check out this post.

Adobe Photoshop APIs on web and mobile

This exciting integration is made possible by powerful Photoshop and Lightroom APIs that also drive features in other products you might have experienced. One great example is Adobe Spark’s Remove Background tool. It uses the same world-class Sensei AI technology as Select Subject in the latest release of Photoshop. The Photoshop API powers Spark’s image cutout workflow to produce the same amazing results you get in Photoshop, even on difficult subjects like hair or other fine details — all with a single click.

The Photoshop APIs can also be found in mobile apps such as the Creative Cloud app via the Quick Actions menu.

Meeting creativity where it happens

Creative professionals know that inspiration can strike anywhere. So, imagine a future where Photoshop is everywhere you need it to be, and a click away on your favorite mobile app or processing thousands of files on a server running in the background. Or forget the future — if the last year of remote work (and remote creativity) has taught us anything, it’s that our customers need to be able to access the tools they depend on no matter where they are.