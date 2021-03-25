This morning, Sigma announced the follow-up to its popular fp camera — the fp L. Described by the company as “the world’s smallest and lightest single-lens mirrorless camera,” the fp L boasts a 61-megapixel full-frame Bayer sensor and offers customizability and scalability for both stills and video.

The fp L features an improved hybrid autofocus system, continuous power capability and several additional in-camera features that make it an excellent tool for photographers and video creators.

“The Sigma fp is one of the most innovative cameras available today, and the new fp L brings even more to the table,” said Sigma America President Mark Amir-Hamzeh. “It offers incredibly high resolution in an extremely small body, compatibility with an extensive library of lenses, limitless customizability, and the rock-solid build quality that professionals have come to expect from Sigma.”

Thanks to Sigma’s experience in developing cameras with a Foveon sensor, the fp L takes advantage of exceptional resolving power and nuanced color gradients due to the unique nature of the X3 sensor. The fp L also has a low-pass filter, helping to reduce moiré.

Due to its 61-megapixel sensor, the fp L can record in full HD quality even at its maximum 5x zoom, simply by cropping. To use this feature, it’s as simple as pinching to zoom on the LCD touch screen.

Creative features

The camera comes in 15 color modes, including the new Powder Blue, which features a refreshing blue color with a bright and clear feel. Also new is Duotone, which turns the colors of an image into a striking two-color gradient.

New features like Director’s Viewfinder allow you to simulate shooting ranges of cinema cameras, while Screenshot lets you capture what’s on your screen in a single image.

Finally, the fp L also lets you save a custom camera setting. These can be saved as QR code image data, making for fast loading of settings. This also enables users to share settings with others. This setting will also come to the original fp camera with a future firmware update.

Specs

Media: SD, SDHC, SDXC UHS-II, Portable SSD

SD, SDHC, SDXC UHS-II, Portable SSD Lens mount: L-mount

L-mount Sensor: 35mm full-frame back-illuminated Bayer CMOS sensor

35mm full-frame back-illuminated Bayer CMOS sensor ISO sensitivity: 100–25600; expandable up to 102,400

100–25600; expandable up to 102,400 Continuous drive speed: Up to 10 fps

Internal movie recording

Movie formats: CinemaDNG (8 bit, 10 bit, 12 bit), MOV:H.264 (ALL-I, GOP)

CinemaDNG (8 bit, 10 bit, 12 bit), MOV:H.264 (ALL-I, GOP) Audio format: Linear PCM (2 ch 48 kHz / 16 bit)

Linear PCM (2 ch 48 kHz / 16 bit) Record format / frame rate UHD 4K (23.98p, 24p, 25p, 29.97p) FHD (23.98p, 24p, 25p, 29.97p, 48p, 50p, 59.94p, 100p, 119.88p)

Continuous shooting: Up to 2 hours

HDMI external output

Movie format: 4:2:2 8 bit

4:2:2 8 bit Audio format: Linear PCM (2 ch 48 kHz / 16 bit)

Linear PCM (2 ch 48 kHz / 16 bit) Record format / frame rate DCI 4K (24p) — only for RAW output UHD 4K (23.98p, 24p, 25p, 29.97p) FHD (23.98p, 24p, 25p, 29.97p, 48p, 50p, 59.94p, 100p, 119.88p)



External electronic viewfinder

Also announced was an external electronic viewfinder, the EVF-11. With its 0.5 inch, approximate 3.68 million dots OLED panel, this high-resolution, high-luminance viewfinder will led photographers feel more immersed than ever.

Pricing and availability

The Sigma fp L is slated to be released in mid-April 2021, for a suggested retail price of $2499. A bundle including the new EVF-11 will also be available for $2999. Click here to preorder yours through B&H.

When purchased separately, the EVF-11, which is compatible with the original fp and new fp L, will be available for a suggested retail price of $699.