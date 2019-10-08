This year’s 5DayDeal is about to expire. The deadline to get over $2900 worth of photographic tools, presets and knowledge for only $89 ends at 3 p.m. ET today, October 8, 2019. Don’t miss out!

Learn and be inspired with new tools

The 5DayDeal is almost over. Here are a few of the tools included. If you were thinking about buying a copy of Skylum’s Aurora HDR, save 10 bucks and get everything else too. Get Aurora, everything shown here and more for $89. Done!