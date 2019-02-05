And also, numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Photofocus has taken the top slots for all Photography titles in the Apple Books store.
In celebration of our forthcoming Drone Photography book, we’ve made all of our existing books on the Apple Bookstore free for one week. Now until February 11, all eight of our books are free in the Apple iBooks format. These books will work on Macs, iPhones, and iPads.
- Secrets of HDR
-
- 72 Essays on Photography
- Americana Photography
- Panorama
- Get Organized in Lightroom
- Develop Great Images in Lightroom
Enjoy… but this is a time-limited promotion. Get them by February 10, 2019
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- Thanks for making our book #1 - February 5, 2019
- Looking at how to photograph in the snow - February 5, 2019
- Making money with your work — Manchester Arms Restaurant - February 5, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.