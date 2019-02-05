Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Thanks for making our book #1

0

And also, numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Photofocus has taken the top slots for all Photography titles in the Apple Books store.

In celebration of our forthcoming Drone Photography book, we’ve made all of our existing books on the Apple Bookstore free for one week. Now until February 11, all eight of our books are free in the Apple iBooks format. These books will work on Macs, iPhones, and iPads.

 

Enjoy… but this is a time-limited promotion.  Get them by February 10, 2019

Photofocus Team

Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts