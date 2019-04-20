Virtual Tours: Photographing panos with a traditional DSLR or mirrorless camera

Virtual Tours are a quickly growing area of opportunity for photographers. Local businesses can share what it’s like to visit their facilities with Google and other platforms.

In this multipart series, we’ll learn about the process.

Let’s learn about shooting VR panos with a traditional DSLR or mirrorless camera

Shooting panos with a traditional DSLR or mirrorless camera from Virtual Tours: Video, Photo, and VR by Richard Harrington and Francis Torres