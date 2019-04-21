Vibrance up and saturation down in Lightroom Classic CC

Very often in Lightroom Classic CC if you increase the value for Vibrance and decrease the value for Saturation, you’ll find an excellent balance for the overall intensity of colors in a photo. See how it’s done in this quick tip video.
Tim Grey
Tim Grey is a photographer and educator who enjoys traveling the world in search of interesting experiences and photographic opportunities. He has written eighteen books for photographers, has published more than one hundred video training courses, and has had hundreds of articles published in magazines such as Digital Photo Pro and Outdoor Photographer, among others. Tim also publishes the daily (and free) Ask Tim Grey eNewsletter, the monthly Pixology digital magazine, and a wide variety of video training courses through his GreyLearning website. Tim teaches through workshops, seminars, and appearances at major events around the world. You can learn more at www.timgreyphoto.com.
