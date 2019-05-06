Show or hide the parent folder in Lightroom Classic

At times you may need to view the parent for one of the folders containing photos being managed within Lightroom Classic. In this quick video tip you’ll learn how you can reveal the parent folder, or hide the parent folder, for any of the folders containing photos in your Lightroom catalog.

