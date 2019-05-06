At times you may need to view the parent for one of the folders containing photos being managed within Lightroom Classic. In this quick video tip you’ll learn how you can reveal the parent folder, or hide the parent folder, for any of the folders containing photos in your Lightroom catalog.
Want more tips like this? Check out my “Lightroom Quick Tips” course on GreyLearning, part of the “Mastering Lightroom” bundle of courses.
Tim Grey
Tim Grey is a photographer and educator who enjoys traveling the world in search of interesting experiences and photographic opportunities. He has written eighteen books for photographers, has published more than one hundred video training courses, and has had hundreds of articles published in magazines such as Digital Photo Pro and Outdoor Photographer, among others. Tim also publishes the daily (and free) Ask Tim Grey eNewsletter, the monthly Pixology digital magazine, and a wide variety of video training courses through his GreyLearning website. Tim teaches through workshops, seminars, and appearances at major events around the world. You can learn more at www.timgreyphoto.com.
Latest posts by Tim Grey (see all)
- Show or hide the parent folder in Lightroom Classic - May 6, 2019
- Trimming a video in Lightroom Classic CC - April 30, 2019
- Vibrance up and saturation down in Lightroom Classic CC - April 21, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.