Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Saving a map location in Lightroom Classic

0

You probably already knew that Lightroom Classic includes a Map module, which among other things enables you to view the locations on the map where photos were captured, provided those photos have GPS coordinates embedded in their metadata. In addition, you can actually save locations on the map, so you can quickly zero in on areas you photograph frequently, for example. You can see this feature in action in this quick video.

Want more tips like this? Check out my “Lightroom Quick Tips” course on GreyLearning, part of the “Mastering Lightroom” bundle of courses.

 

Tim Grey

Tim Grey is a photographer and educator who enjoys traveling the world in search of interesting experiences and photographic opportunities. He has written eighteen books for photographers, has published more than one hundred video training courses, and has had hundreds of articles published in magazines such as Digital Photo Pro and Outdoor Photographer, among others. Tim also publishes the daily (and free) Ask Tim Grey eNewsletter, the monthly Pixology digital magazine, and a wide variety of video training courses through his GreyLearning website. Tim teaches through workshops, seminars, and appearances at major events around the world. You can learn more at www.timgreyphoto.com.

Latest posts by Tim Grey (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts