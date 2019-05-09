Saving a map location in Lightroom Classic

You probably already knew that Lightroom Classic includes a Map module, which among other things enables you to view the locations on the map where photos were captured, provided those photos have GPS coordinates embedded in their metadata. In addition, you can actually save locations on the map, so you can quickly zero in on areas you photograph frequently, for example. You can see this feature in action in this quick video.

Want more tips like this? Check out my “Lightroom Quick Tips” course on GreyLearning, part of the “Mastering Lightroom” bundle of courses.