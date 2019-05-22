Rotating crop orientation in Lightroom Classic

When cropping photos in Lightroom Classic, typically you would retain a horizontal crop for a horizontal image, and a vertical crop for a vertical image. But as you’ll learn in this quick video, you can also quickly rotate the crop orientation so that, for example, you can crop a horizontal image to a vertical.

Want more tips like this? Check out my “Lightroom Quick Tips” course on GreyLearning, part of the “Mastering Lightroom” bundle of courses.