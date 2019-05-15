Quick keyword switch with the Painter tool in Lightroom Classic

The “cute” Painter tool in Lightroom Classic enables you to quickly apply metadata to specific photos while browsing multiple images in the grid view display. In this quick video, you’ll learn how you can quickly switch keywords while applying those keywords to photos using the Painter.
Want more tips like this? Check out my “Lightroom Quick Tips” course on GreyLearning, part of the “Mastering Lightroom” bundle of courses.
Tim Grey
Tim Grey is a photographer and educator who enjoys traveling the world in search of interesting experiences and photographic opportunities. He has written eighteen books for photographers, has published more than one hundred video training courses, and has had hundreds of articles published in magazines such as Digital Photo Pro and Outdoor Photographer, among others. Tim also publishes the daily (and free) Ask Tim Grey eNewsletter, the monthly Pixology digital magazine, and a wide variety of video training courses through his GreyLearning website. Tim teaches through workshops, seminars, and appearances at major events around the world. You can learn more at www.timgreyphoto.com.
