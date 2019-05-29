“Printing” to a JPEG file in Lightroom Classic

The Print module in Lightroom Classic is obviously designed to help you produce prints of your photographic images. But as you’ll see in this quick lesson, you can also “print” to a JPEG image, so that any print layout you design can be shared as a digital image.

