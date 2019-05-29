The Print module in Lightroom Classic is obviously designed to help you produce prints of your photographic images. But as you’ll see in this quick lesson, you can also “print” to a JPEG image, so that any print layout you design can be shared as a digital image.
Want more tips like this? Check out my “Lightroom Quick Tips” course on GreyLearning, part of the “Mastering Lightroom” bundle of courses.
Tim Grey
Tim Grey is a photographer and educator who enjoys traveling the world in search of interesting experiences and photographic opportunities. He has written eighteen books for photographers, has published more than one hundred video training courses, and has had hundreds of articles published in magazines such as Digital Photo Pro and Outdoor Photographer, among others. Tim also publishes the daily (and free) Ask Tim Grey eNewsletter, the monthly Pixology digital magazine, and a wide variety of video training courses through his GreyLearning website. Tim teaches through workshops, seminars, and appearances at major events around the world. You can learn more at www.timgreyphoto.com.
Latest posts by Tim Grey (see all)
- “Printing” to a JPEG file in Lightroom Classic - May 29, 2019
- Rotating crop orientation in Lightroom Classic - May 22, 2019
- Color label mismatches in Lightroom Classic - May 19, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.