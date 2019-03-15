Drag and drop to the map in Lightroom Classic CC

Many digital cameras include a GPS receiver (or offer an accessory device) so location metadata can be added to your photos automatically at the time of capture. If your camera is not equipped with GPS capabilities, you can still add location to your photos with ease using Adobe Lightroom Classic CC. In the video below you’ll learn how to add location information quickly and easily by dragging photos to the map within Lightroom.
