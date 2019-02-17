Photofocus

Create a unique Instagram photograph showing love

In this video, I show you how to create a unique social media graphic that the couples you photograph can share on Instagram. While this is tailored for Valentine’s Day, it would be perfect for things like engagements and weddings, too! Using Photoshop CC, I walk you through how to create something that shows the couple’s love for each other in a creative way.

Click here to register and download the brushes talked about in the video. You’ll also get access to a ton more freebies!

Dave Cross

Photoshop Hall of Famer Dave Cross has been teaching Photoshop since 1990. He teaches on CreativeLive and on his own online training site where he adds new content every week, often in response to questions for his members.

