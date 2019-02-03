In celebration of our forthcoming Drone Photography book, we’ve made all of our existing books on the Apple Bookstore free for one week. Now until February 11, all 8 of our books are free in the Apple iBooks format. These books will work on Macs, iPhones, and iPads.
- Secrets of HDR
-
- 72 Essays on Photography
- Americana Photography
- Panorama
- Get Organized in Lightroom
- Develop Great Images in Lightroom
Enjoy… but this is a time-limited promotion.
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- All of Our eBooks are Free for One Week - February 3, 2019
- How to find moody light in your home - February 3, 2019
- Join Levi Sim and Bryan Esler for a WPPI photowalk! - January 31, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.