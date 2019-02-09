In this video, I’m going to show you how to quickly render a video, on the Render page, as either a 1080p or UHD 4k h.264 video in Davinci Resolve 15.2.
Watch the video
I hope you enjoyed and found this video helpful!
- Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio (Activation Card)
- Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio (Dongle)
- DJI Mavic Air
- DJI Mavic Pro
- DJI Phantom 4 Pro
- BJI Inspire 2
- All Drones
Chris Anson
Chris Anson is a commercial drone pilot, photographer, and videographer. He shoots, edits and grades videos and photographs for media and production companies as well as producing his own stock photographs and videos. Chris currently flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera.
www.portlandprodrones.com
www.portlandprodrones.com
Latest posts by Chris Anson (see all)
- A quick way to render a 4k h.264 video in Davinci Resolve 15.2 - February 9, 2019
- Quick Tip: Learning to fly a drone takes practice and a plan - February 5, 2019
- Creating a favorites set in Perfectly Clear - January 22, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.