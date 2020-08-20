As photographers, we are constantly imagining, “What if?” What would our shot be like from this angle or that? What if the light were different, or if I used different settings or a different lens? But sometimes we let our imaginations run wild and end up with options that are probably impossible but great fun to think about.

Join in the fun!

Grab a friend and take a look at our list of favorite (and sometimes imaginary) photography “What if’s?” We promise your conversation will be a lively one!

Which one would you rather…?

Xpozer's Amazing Photography: Would you rather?

Would you rather have Superman’s flying powers and photograph from the sky (without a drone!) or turn invisible when you want and take photos without drawing attention anywhere you go?

Xpozer's Amazing Photography: Would you rather?

Would you rather photograph with a macro lens or photograph with a wide-angle lens?

Xpozer's Amazing Photography: Would you rather?

Would you rather always shoot with a 4-second self-timer or always shoot in a 10 shot burst?

Xpozer's Amazing Photography: Would you rather?

Would you rather only ever take photos with people in them or never again take a photo with people in it?

Xpozer's Amazing Photography: Would you rather?

Would you rather use the most expensive camera lens in the world or use the most expensive camera body in the world?

Xpozer's Amazing Photography: Would you rather?

Would you rather only ever shoot panorama photos or only ever take square photos?

Xpozer's Amazing Photography: Would you rather?

Would you rather win the World Press Photo Award or have your photo shared millions of times on social media?

Xpozer's Amazing Photography: Would you rather?

Would you rather take a photo trip back in time or take a photo trip into the future?

Xpozer's Amazing Photography: Would you rather?

Would you rather have endless camera memory or have endless camera battery power?

Xpozer's Amazing Photography: Would you rather?

Would you rather exhibit all your photos at an unimportant event or exhibit only one photo at a prominent exhibit?

Xpozer's Amazing Photography: Would you rather?

Would you rather take photos deep in the ocean or take photos in outer space?

You’re reading “Amazing Photography” on Photofocus and own the printed version, too*

*Offer applies to the United States only

Every other week a new photo and the story behind it will be published here on Photofocus. Clemens and Ivan have made copies of “Amazing Photography” available for the cost of shipping — $8.99 alone. The book retails for $29.99 regularly. Here are some highlights …

  • The cover of Amazing PhotographyMore than 100 breathtaking photos by professional and hobby photographers
  • 13 personal stories from pro’s and hobbyists such as Albert Dros (pro-photographer), Laura Vink (pro-photographer), Andre Kuipers (astronaut and photographer), Ori Guttin (co-founder Viewbug) and Evgeny Tchebotarev (co-founder 500px)
  • 4 practical photo guides to help you enjoy your photos to the max
  • 7 DIY quick fixes for unexpected photography situations
  • World’s top 15 under-the-radar spots for stunning photos
  • Would you rather …? A hypothetical photography game for friends
  • The science behind how your photos can affect your happiness and well-being.

Get your own copy of “Amazing Photography”