In the second part of this lemonade series, I am working on the development of a new recipe made out of my big lemon juice. Click here to read part one.

My usual lemonade

I’m overall very satisfied with the photography business I’ve created since the beginning. The recipe I developed for my own lemonade over the last few years, through trial and error and countless hours of work, resulted in a concoction that I liked. Relatively nutritious, not too bitter and just sweet enough to be able — and want — to drink every day.

There is a problem, however, when several ingredients suddenly become scarce or impossible to find. The lemonade I’ve been sipping daily since 2016 suddenly evaporated when the coronavirus arrived. My basic ingredients — clients, contracts and sporting events — were gone in the blink of an eye. Totally against my will, I had no way to produce my favorite refreshment. I was facing two choices.

Lemon or lime?

Lemon

I’m desperately holding to the recipe I’m so used to. I hope I can find the same ingredients again, knowing that they may not be as effective as they used to be.

Lime

I dare to change and accept the fact that my lemonade will never be the same again. After all, to be honest … I was a little tired of drinking the same thing since 2016. It wasn’t really in my plans, but since the situation calls for it … maybe it’s time to try something new after all.

It took me a long time to accept it (remember my gaming episode in part one?) but I finally got over it. I’m moving on to a new recipe.

Fear of the unknown

Change is scary. What if the lime juice splash backs in my face while I’m squeezing it? It would burn my eyes. What if the new lemonade isn’t as good as the old one? I might regret it. To change is to take a risk in the face of the unknown. Luckily, I’ve already risked the unknown in my life and — surprisingly enough — I’m still here to talk about it.

Some people are going to want to drink the same lemonade every day for the rest of their lives. I have to tell you, I personally get tired of drinking the same thing after a while — no matter how refreshing the cocktail is. I know, it seems like a waste to throw your lemonade down the sink and make another one, but I’ve got news for you …

The recipe of the future

A new recipe is an opportunity to bring together our favorite ingredients. The idea is to take what we liked best from all our old recipes and combine it with different, fresher, more exciting elements.

During the confinement, I noticed how much certain ingredients were missing from my lemonade of the past few years. I like to have free weekends to do activities with my husband. I like to share the educational aspect of photography and I like the freedom to work remotely in a virtual way. These ingredients were not part of my 2016 lemonade.

So I’m wondering … how can I adapt the recipe with these ingredients that are so important to me?

Bring out ice and a blender!

My ability to make lemonade hasn’t changed. For all we know, I can probably make better cocktails today than I ever did before. I have gained confidence, I have more experience, I know what I want — and especially what I don’t want anymore.

I think I’ve finally found the key ingredient for the success of my new lemonade … I’m still unsure of the final result but it doesn’t matter, my decision is made. The blender is on the counter and the ice is ready! Follow me in part three to discover the secret element of my brand-new concoction!

Lead photo background by arianka ibarra on Unsplash