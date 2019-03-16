Show us your favorite places to travel for Photographer of the Day!

Photofocus

The Photofocus team has been traveling a lot lately, and we’d love to see where you’re going, too! For April, we’re looking for photos related to traveling the world. Whether it’s a trip to Disney World or exploring Antarctica, show us your favorite photographs as you explore new places and see new things!

To get started and submit your photos, click here, or share them on our Flickr500px or Facebook communities. We can’t wait to see your photos!

Bryan Esler

Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
