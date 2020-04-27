With so many of us still staying safe at home, we’ve decided to change up our Photographer of the Day feature for the month of May. We hope you’ll join us for At Home with Photofocus!

Share your photos from home

Fellow author Julie Powell and I are taking over the Photofocus Photographer of the Day feature for the month of May, and we’re switching it up a bit.

Why? We both love to create images from home, being creative with what we already have and using our imaginations to get our audience to think about what they are seeing and how we might have created the shot. We’d like to challenge you, for the whole month of May, to create images from home and share them with us using the hashtag, #AtHomePhotofocus. There will be five images chosen each week and a weekly winner will be awarded from those.

We’ll start posting images on May 4, 2020, and will continue throughout the month. Each week we’ll also give away a prize from one of our partners for being chosen as our favorite for the week.

Need inspiration?

If you need inspiration I would suggest checking out some of our articles here on Photofocus:

Or from The Artists’ Notebook series, “Using What You Have On Hand to Create”

How to submit your images

Want to play along? Be in the photo pool to have your image chosen and possibly win a prize for the week?

Submit your images to the Photofocus Readers Flickr group, Facebook group or via the Photofocus website. You can also use the hashtag #AtHomePhotofocus on Instagram so we can find your images. We can’t wait to see what you create!