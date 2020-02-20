Xpozer has partnered with Photofocus to bring a series of images from the book “Amazing Photography” that features the work of photographers who tell the stories behind their images. Xpozer co-founders Clemens and Ivan put it this way …

“Amazing Photography”

Photography brings us closer to nature and to other people. It challenges us and inspires us to go a step further, to develop new skills and to explore new places. It gives us experiences we would otherwise never have. Photography makes our lives richer.

But it’s not only the act of taking photos that matters. Our photos themselves can bring us happiness and in some very unexpected ways.

Our photos show who we are and what is important to us. They help us relive our adventures and hold them close. When we see our photos they give us energy, joy and perspective. They make us happy and boost our self-esteem. We see our own development as photographers through each photo print. By making them a visual part of our personal space, shared with family and friends, we bring our photography to life.

Our photos are a source of amazing positive energy, especially if we bring them into our everyday lives.

We want to especially thank Albert Dros, André Kuipers, Evgeny Tchebotarev, Gustav Kiburg, Laura Vink, Lodi Hensen, Ori Guttin, Richard de Bruin, Roy Krabbe, Shane Keena and Sietske Tol. Your photos and the stories behind them motivate us to shoot, share and love our own photos even more. We hope this book inspires you to take your photography to the next level. It has certainly inspired us.

Driven by photography

We’re normal guys but photography has driven us to learn and do more than we ever imagined, even found a company. So we included our stories as well. We hope they help you enjoy photography and your photos even more. -Clemens and Ivan, Xpozer co-founders

The book on Photofocus and a printed version, too

Every other week a new photo and the story behind it will be published here on Photofocus. Clemens and Ivan have made copies of “Amazing Photography” available for the cost of shipping — $8.99 alone. The book retails for $29.99 regularly. Here are some highlights …