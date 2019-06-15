Inspiration is the first step to creativity. Where do you get your inspiration?
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Question of the Week: What inspires your photographic creativity? - June 15, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Darren M - June 11, 2019
- When to photograph brackets for HDR - June 11, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.