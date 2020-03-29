Every weekday, Photofocus curators share a great photograph taken by one of our readers. To kick off 2020, we got rid of the categories, opening up our Photographer of the Day feature to any type of photograph! If you haven’t submitted yours yet, be sure to do that in our Flickr group.

As dedicated writers for Photofocus, we come across a lot of photographs. The photographs we choose every week have not only impressed us, but they’ve also inspired and invigorated, giving us new ideas on how to approach our own work — and we hope that does the same for our readers, too. Our curator for the week explains what they love about the images they choose for the week, offering quick thoughts to help each of us become more aware of what’s in an image and why it’s successful.

Every Sunday, the Photofocus Photographer of the Week is selected from the week’s five photographs highlighted as the Photographer of the Day. Whether an image speaks to you or not, we value your thoughts, comments and look forward to further engaging in discussion.

This week’s featured photographs

Curator: Erin Holmstead

Photographer: Hani Bader Photographer: Foteini Zaglara Photographer: Patrick Burnham Photographer: Pavel Drexler Photographer: Melinda G And the Photofocus Photographer of the Week is...

Foteini Zaglara

Read curator Erin Holmstead’s post on Foteini Zaglara. You can be a Photographer of the Week for Photofocus too! Click here to learn how to submit your images to our team.