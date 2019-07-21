Share this post with your friends:
Photographer of the Week

Photographer of the Week: July 15-19, 2019

Every weekday, Photofocus curators share a great photograph taken by one of our readers. Every month we highlight photographs in the genres of architecture, portrait, outdoor, street and a flex category that changes each month. In July, we’re celebrating our independence as a country and highlighting your photographs about freedom. In August, we’ll check out your favorite artistic spots on the street, and showcase street art.

As dedicated writers for Photofocus, we come across a lot of photographs. The photographs we choose every week have not only impressed us, but they’ve also inspired and invigorated, giving us new ideas on how to approach our own work — and we hope that does the same for our readers, too. Our curators explain what they love about each image they choose for the week, offering quick thoughts to help each of us become more aware of what’s in an image and why it’s successful.

Every Sunday, the Photofocus Photographer of the Week is selected from the week’s five photographs highlighted as the Photographer of the Day. Whether an image speaks to you or not, we value your thoughts, comments and look forward to further engaging in discussion.

This week’s featured photographers

Architecture | Photographer: Rudy Pilarski
Curator: Steven Inglima
Photofocus Photographer of the Day kudos to Jeff Goldberg with "Looking Glass (3)"
Portrait | Photographer: Jeff Goldberg
Curator: Kevin Ames
potd outdoor
Outdoor | Photographer: Natasha Jelezkina
Curator: Lauri Novak
Street | Photographer: Rex Mandel
Curator: Erin Holmstead
Sports | Photographer: jordaneil
Curator: Bryan Esler
And the Photofocus Photographer of the Week is…

Jeff Goldberg

Photofocus Photographer of the Day kudos to Jeff Goldberg with "Looking Glass (3)"
Portrait | Photographer: Jeff Goldberg
Curator: Kevin Ames

Read curator Kevin Ames’ post on Jeff Goldberg. You can be a Photographer of the Week for Photofocus too! Click here to learn how to submit your images to our team.

