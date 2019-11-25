Category: Architecture
Photographer: Wade Brooks
Photo: “Lights, Lines and Reflections”

This is such an elegant interior portrait of a beautiful building space! Careful positioning allows the viewers to experience the rising window sash lines and the curved ceiling surrounding the expansive seating space. The glass throughout is a key architectural theme of this space, and presenting this in black and white solidifies our concentration of line and form.

