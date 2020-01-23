Photographer: Tiberio Frascari
Photo: “Paris, France,_August_2019_858”

This image is a surprising look at what an architect can do not only to the structure of a building, but the appearance and visual impact of the grounds that surround that building. The photograph almost appears to have been a CGI construct, something reminiscent of the movie “Tron,” but the human presence provides both a sense of scale to the entire scene as well as an anchor in the real world. Great job carefully positioning the camera for this entertaining view!

