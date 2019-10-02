Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Subrato Mitra

Photo: “A view near the Pamban Bridge, Rameshwaram“

The deep green in this shot caught my attention first, then the rich colors of the boat in contrast to that green that really make it pop. With this perspective, we get a peek into the life of these fishermen.

I love how the image prompts me to ask questions. Was that another fishing boat that left the light green trail through the water? Was it some sort of large fish or sea creature? Will they be returning with their nets full?

The overall colors in this shot are gorgeous and it makes for a great storytelling image.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

